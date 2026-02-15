Rhino attack kills home guard, injures another in Kaziranga's Kohora range

Jorhat, Feb 15: A Home Guard on duty was killed and another forest staff member critically injured in a rhino attack under the Kohora Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sahabuddin, a Home Guard posted at a camp in the range and a resident of Juria in Nagaon district.

He sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a wild rhinoceros in the Bordoloni area and was declared brought dead at Kohora Hospital while being rushed for treatment.

Ramen Bora, another staff member present at the site, was also injured in the attack. He was initially treated at Kohora Hospital and later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced care. His condition is reported to be under close medical observation.

“Today at around 12 pm, in the Bordoloni area under the Kohora Range of Kaziranga National Park, a rhino directly attacked two of our staff members on duty. We immediately rushed a team to the spot,” said Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

He added, “Sahabuddin, a Home Guard, was critically injured and was declared brought dead by doctors at Kohora Hospital. Ramen Bora has been referred to JMCH for further treatment. We are tracking the rhino involved in the incident and assessing the situation.”

Forest officials said teams have been deployed in the area to monitor the movement of the animal and prevent further incidents.

Kaziranga, home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, has witnessed sporadic attacks involving frontline forest personnel in the past.

In February 2024, a forest guard and a Home Guard were critically injured in a similar rhino attack within the park premises.