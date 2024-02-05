Assam: 2 critically injured in rhino attack at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Feb 5: A forest guard and a home guard sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Ververi area at the national park where the rhino attacked the officials. The injured have been identified as Tonuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika posted at Borakata Anti-Poaching Camp.

The Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Sonali Ghosh informed that the rhino attacked the two officials on Sunday evening while they were patrolling. The injured have been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for advanced treatment.

The incident was reported a day after a man sustained injuries in a rhino attack in the Difaloopathar area near Bokakhat on Saturday.

Following the incident, the forest staff reached the spot and rushed the injured man to the hospital for medical attention.

Forest Range Officer, Eastern Range, Agoratoli, informed that a financial aid of Rs. 6,000 has been deposited into the account of his family members to assist with the medical expenses of the injured.