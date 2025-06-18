Relief fund irregularities spark outrage in Bhatiapar as gas leak woes continue

Sivasagar, June 18: Residents of Barichuk in Bhatiapar village, Sivasagar district, have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the disbursal of the one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund following the ongoing gas leak crisis.

On Tuesday evening, several villagers stormed the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) at Gaurisagar, questioning why 16–17 families from Bhatiapar had been excluded from the list of beneficiaries.

An elderly resident addressing the press, said, “The gas leak occurred on my land, yet I have not received any compensation. We are all residents of Bhatiapar proper, but we have been left out without explanation.”

Other residents echoed similar grievances, pointing out that while nearby localities had received financial assistance, many households in Bhatiapar had not.

Some even claimed that two members from the same family had received the compensation, while several others had been ignored.

“When we raised the issue with our ward member, Barnali Gogoi, and submitted our documents, she refused to accept them. She said the beneficiary list had been prepared by the village headman and a mandal officer,” a resident said.

Residents also expressed frustration over what they described as the village headman’s indifference.

“It’s been six days since the gas leak started and we were moved to relief camps, yet the gaon bura hasn’t visited us or even enquired about our condition,” said another villager.

Stating that they have no objection to others receiving aid, the residents demanded that their names also be included, given their direct impact from the gas leak.

“If this irregularity isn’t addressed soon, we will have no choice but to approach the District Commissioner,” one of them warned.

Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) continues to contain the gas leak which entered Day 7 on Wednesday.

Address the press on Tuesday, Executive Director of ONGC's Assam Asset, said that an internal probe has been initiated into the situation, which Bhaskar Choudhury described as "rare geological phenomenon".

Choudhury reiterated the corporation's full commitment to contain the ongoing leak and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Minister, on Tuesday, had announced an immediate financial aid of Rs 25,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the each family affected by the ongoing gas leak in Bhatiapar village, Sivasagar.