‘We aren't running away’: ONGC assures full commitment as Sivasagar gas leak persists

Sivasagar, June 18: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has assured that it is fully committed to containing the ongoing gas leak at Bhatiapar-Barichuk in Sivasagar district.

The corporation has also initiated an internal probe into what it has described as a “rare geological phenomenon”.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Bhaskar Choudhury, Executive Director of ONGC’s Assam Asset, said the leak from the well was unprecedented.

“We have data spanning the past 60 years, and we’ve never encountered anything like this before. This area has never seen a gas deposit of this magnitude. Despite drilling numerous wells in the region over the decades, this appears to be a one-off, isolated incident,” Choudhury said, adding, “We are not running away—we remain fully committed to resolving the situation responsibly.”

Choudhury informed that an internal enquiry has been initiated by ONGC to identify the root cause and prevent any recurrence.

“The enquiry will help us learn from this and put in place safeguards for the future,” he said.

As part of the ongoing mitigation efforts, ONGC is following established protocols, which include continuously pouring water over the gas flow to keep the situation under control.

“We have multiple pumps in place as water requirements may increase, and temporary water lines are being laid to ensure uninterrupted supply,” he added.

Providing an update on containment progress, Choudhury noted that the pressure from the well was decreasing. “This is a positive sign. Once pressure levels normalise, we will be able to complete the operation.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, urging ONGC to act in “mission mode” to contain the leak and prevent any escalation.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stressed the need for a more proactive approach from ONGC to restore normalcy in the region.

Earlier, Minister Puri reviewed the ongoing “well control” activities and informed via a social media post that advanced techniques such as “junk pumping” were being deployed, and that ONGC officials were in continuous touch with international experts.