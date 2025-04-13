Prohibitory orders imposed in Cachar after 'unlawful' protest turns violent

Silchar, April 13: In the wake of a potential law and order breach following an "unlawful" protest against the Waqf Act on the outskirts of Silchar, the district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders on Sunday.

The restrictions, to be enforced with immediate effect, aim to avert any untoward incident and prevent a "potential disruption of public tranquillity."

District Magistrate Mridul Yadav issued the order after reviewing a report submitted by Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta on the protest, which turned violent at Char Godam in the afternoon.

In addition to prohibiting the assembly of five or more individuals, the order bans rallies, strikes, dharnas, and demonstrations unless officially authorised.

The protest rally—reportedly held without prior permission—began peacefully but took a volatile turn when a section of demonstrators clashed with the police deployed at the site.

To bring the situation under control, police resorted to a mild lathi charge after some protesters allegedly began pelting stones. A few personnel were reportedly injured during the scuffle.

“While dispersing the crowd, some individuals resorted to stone pelting. We exercised restraint and used minimum force to restore order. The rally was conducted without prior permission,” said SP Mahatta, adding that FIRs would be lodged against the offenders and a thorough investigation is underway.

The incident, which comes ahead of the Panchayat elections, has heightened tensions in the region.