Waqf Act protest turns violent in Silchar; police, protesters clash in Chamra Godam

Sichar, April 13: A protest rally against the Waqf Act turned violent on Sunday, as demonstrators clashed with police in the Chamra Godam area of Silchar.

The incident, which occurred ahead of the Panchayat elections, further intensified the already sensitive atmosphere in the region.

The rally—reportedly held without prior permission—initially began peacefully, but tensions escalated when a section of protesters confronted the police deployed at the site.

In an effort to bring the situation under control, police resorted to a mild lathi charge after some demonstrators allegedly began pelting stones. A few personnel were reportedly injured during the scuffle.

The unrest prompted immediate intervention by senior district officials, including Magistrate Antara Sen, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta, Additional SP Subrata Sen, and Officer-in-Charge of Silchar Sadar, Amrit Singh.

SP Mahatta told the press that the rally had been conducted without prior permission, violating the Model Code of Conduct in place for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

“While dispersing the crowd, some individuals resorted to stone pelting. We exercised restraint and used minimum force to restore order,” he said, adding that FIRs would be lodged against the offenders and a thorough investigation is underway.

He assured that the situation is now under control and urged the public to avoid participating in such “unauthorised” protests.

In the aftermath, the district administration has deployed additional forces across sensitive areas to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, leaders of the protest condemned the violence, reiterating that their intent was to hold a peaceful demonstration.

“We strongly oppose the Waqf Act, which we believe is unconstitutional. Today’s protest was intended to be peaceful. If any participant engaged in violence or disrupted public order, we condemn such actions. We also thank the district administration for responding swiftly and maintaining calm,” a protester told The Assam Tribune.

With the Panchayat elections drawing closer, authorities remain on high alert to prevent further unrest in the region.