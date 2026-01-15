President’s assent awaited, Moh Juj likely next year: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati, Jan 15: With Assam’s traditional Moh Juj (buffalo fight) not being officially organised during this year’s Magh Bihu, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday said the culturally significant event is likely to be conducted officially next year.

“We have not conducted Moh Juj officially this year, but hopefully it will be organised across the state next year,” Hazarika told reporters during a press briefing.

The minister said that although the Assam Assembly has passed a Bill related to Moh Juj, the required assent from President Droupadi Murmu is yet to be received, making it difficult for the government to take a formal call.

“As we have not received the President’s assent, it is a 50-50 situation. We cannot take a risk under such circumstances. That is why no official Moh Juj event has been organised this year. Once the President’s assent is received, the event can be held across the region with full fervour next year,” he added.

On November 27 last year, the Assam Assembly unanimously passed an amendment Bill seeking to exclude the traditional buffalo fight, Moh Juj, from the ambit of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, on the lines of Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul had said that Moh Juj is vital for preserving Assam’s cultural heritage and promoting indigenous buffalo breeds. The amendment allows buffalo fights to be organised during Magh Bihu or on other notified days without being treated as animal cruelty under the existing law.

The move followed a Gauhati High Court order in December 2024, which struck down an Assam government standard operating procedure permitting buffalo and Bulbul bird fights, citing a 2014 Supreme Court ruling.