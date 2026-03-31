Preparations peak in Biswanath ahead of PM Modi’s high-stakes rally on April 1

Biswanath, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to intensify the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in Assam with a high-profile visit to the state, as electioneering for the April 9 Assembly polls enters its last phase.

Modi is expected to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday night before travelling to Biswanath district on Wednesday, where he will address a major public rally at Kulaguri field in Bihali.

The rally is expected to target voters across three key constituencies, namely Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur, and is being seen as a crucial push in the BJP’s campaign strategy in the state.

Preparations at the venue are in the final stages, with arrangements being made to accommodate a large gathering. While initial estimates pegged attendance at around 40,000, party leaders now expect a turnout of between 60,000 and 70,000 people.

Sitting MLA of Behali, Diganta Ghatowal expressed confidence over the response, citing strong public enthusiasm ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Modi will be visiting tomorrow to campaign for the Behali, Biswanath and Gohpur constituencies. There is tremendous excitement among the people, and preparations are in full swing to welcome him,” he said.

Ghatowal added that the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at around 1 pm and is expected to address another public meeting at Gogamukh before proceeding to Bihali.

“We are expecting a turnout of around 60,000 to 70,000 people,” he confirmed.

Party sources believe the rally will play a key role in energising cadres and consolidating support in the region, with Modi’s presence expected to provide a significant boost to the BJP’s electoral prospects.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened across Biswanath district ahead of the visit.

Multiple layers of security have been put in place, with coordination between state police and central agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event.