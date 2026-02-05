Poll row deepens as Assam CM accuses Congress HQ of being ‘anti-Assamese hub’

Guwahati, Feb 5: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, the political slugfest between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has reached a cresendo, with sharp accusations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast.

A day after Gogoi accused Sarma’s family of allegedly grabbing around 12,000 bighas of land and the Chief Minister announced legal action against senior Congress leaders, Sarma on Thursday alleged that Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, is turning into what he described as a “biggest anti-Assamese hub”.

“There is a person with Gaurav Gogoi who has written a book claiming that Assamese people came from outside the state and that Miyas are the original residents. The writer of this book is Gaurav Gogoi’s close aide. I will reveal all this gradually on February 8,” Sarma said on the sidelines of the BJP’s Booth Vijay Abhiyan launch at Jalukbari.

Sarma further claimed that members of Gogoi’s family had active bank accounts in Pakistan.

“I am just giving a hint. You should ask Gaurav Gogoi how many bank accounts his family has in Pakistan. Their family’s bank accounts are still running in Pakistan, and I will speak about this on February 8,” Sarma said.

Responding to the Congress launching a website titled ‘Who Is HBS’ to seek public information on his assets, Sarma dismissed the move as outdated. “The days of websites are over. This is the AI era and app era. Congress still thinks Assamese people are backward,” he said.

Questioning the Congress’s development plank, the Chief Minister said he did not understand what kind of development the party wanted for Assam.

“We have stopped rhino killing. Do they want development where rhino poaching starts again? We have provided jobs without bribes. What development do they want? If given a chance, they would reverse development,” Sarma alleged.

As part of the election build-up, Sarma also formally launched the BJP’s Booth Bijoy Abhiyan at booth number 32 in Jalukbari, noting that the campaign was being rolled out simultaneously across all Assembly constituencies in the state.

“Under this Abhiyan, BJP workers will distribute stickers, party flags and a booklet highlighting 50 achievements of the government. If a family does not want them, our workers will not force it. We will seek permission first before giving anything,” Sarma said.

With elections approaching, the exchange underscores the sharpening political battle lines in Assam, as both sides intensify outreach and rhetoric ahead of the polls.