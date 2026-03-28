Poll push peaks in Assam as Shah, PM Modi, Kharge line up rallies

Guwahati, Mar 28: With just 11 days to go for the Assam Assembly elections, campaigning has gathered momentum across the State, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress deploying top leaders for an intensive outreach through rallies and roadshows.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kick off the BJP’s high-voltage campaign, arriving in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon.

He will lead a major roadshow in the evening in support of the party’s Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Gupta.

The roadshow will begin at Arya Vidyapeeth Playground at 5 pm and pass through key stretches of the constituency before concluding near Nepali Mandir.

Party leaders expect a turnout of around one lakh people along the 1.4-km route. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Dilip Saikia are likely to accompany Shah, who is also scheduled to meet party leaders later in the day.

On Sunday, Shah will continue campaigning with rallies in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in support of minister Ashok Singhal, followed by a public meeting in Tihu in Nalbari district for minister Chandramohan Patowary.

His two-day visit will conclude after these engagements. He is also expected to return on April 2 to campaign in the Barak Valley, including Sribhumi and Silchar.

The BJP’s campaign push will further intensify with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the outreach. Modi is scheduled to address party workers and the public via the NaMo App on March 30.

State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said the Prime Minister’s engagement would add momentum to the party’s campaign.

“In continuation of his mass engagements across public rallies, the Prime Minister will also directly interact with party karyakartas as well as the people of Assam on March 30 at 1 pm,” he said.

According to party sources, Modi is expected to arrive in Assam on March 31 and stay overnight in Dibrugarh.

On April 1, he will address election rallies in Dhemaji and Behali. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the State again on April 6, when he will take part in three campaign meetings at Hojai, Barpeta Road, and Moran.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also campaign in Assam on March 31, addressing a public meeting in Tezpur before attending another programme in Golaghat district.

On the same day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign in Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to campaign in Lakhimpur on March 29.

With senior leaders from both the BJP and the Congress intensifying their presence on the ground, Assam is set for a high-stakes contest.

As polling on April 9 draws closer, the impact of these high-profile campaigns on voters across the State will be closely watched.