PM Modi to launch digital outreach, address Assam via NaMo app on March 30

Guwahati, March 28: With less than a fortnight left for the Assembly elections in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP workers and the people of the State on March 30 via the NaMo App.

“With a resolute focus on the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the State BJP stands poised to captivate public attention through the dynamic and visionary outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said.

He continued, “In continuation of his mass engagements across public rallies, the Prime Minister will also directly interact with party karyakartas as well as the people of Assam on March 30 at 1 pm.”

“In this regard, the State BJP earnestly calls upon all party workers and the citizens of Assam to download and register on the NaMo App, thereby becoming an integral part of this unique and interactive initiative,” he further added.

The Prime Minister will also hit the campaign trail next week.

Sources in the BJP said Modi will arrive in the State on March 31 and spend the night at Dibrugarh. On April 1, Modi will hold election rallies in Dhemaji and Behali.

The Prime Minister will visit Assam again on April 6. During that trip, he will participate in three campaign meetings for the ruling NDA at Hojai, Barpeta Road, and Moran.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Assam on March 31, during which he will address election campaign meetings of the NDA in Tezpur and Dergaon.

Singh will first address a rally at the Collegiate Field in Tezpur, followed by one at the Balijan Bagisha Khelpathar at Dergaon LAC.

On the same day (March 31), Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will address campaign meetings for the ruling party’s candidates in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh LACs.

Amit Shah to arrive on 2-day visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the State on Saturday on a two-day visit to campaign on behalf of the ruling BJP-led NDA for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Shah will participate in a road show in Guwahati and address election campaign meetings in Dhekiajuli and Tihu.

Shah will reach Guwahati tomorrow afternoon and undertake a road show from the Arya Vidyapeeth playground to the Nepali Mandir at 5 pm.

BJP leaders said that at least one lakh people are expected to be present at the road show along the 1.4-km stretch.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Dilip Saikia will accompany Shah during the event, party sources said.

After the road show, the Union Home Minister will meet BJP leaders and workers at a private hotel.

Shah will hold deliberations with BJP members regarding the party’s strategy and preparations for the Assembly polls. He will spend the night in Guwahati.

On the morning of March 29, Shah will leave for Dhekiajuli by chopper.

The Union Home Minister will address an election campaign meeting at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field.

The BJP has fielded incumbent MLA and State Minister Ashok Singhal in the Dhekiajuli LAC.

After that, Shah will go to Tihu, where he will participate in an election meeting at the Chamata HS School playground. State Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary is the ruling party’s nominee in the Tihu LAC, which came into existence after the delimitation process in 2022-23.

The Union Home Minister will then return to Guwahati, before flying back to New Delhi.