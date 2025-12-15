PM Modi’s Namrup visit to mark new growth phase for Assam, Northeast: Sonowal

Jorhat, Dec 15: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam later this month, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the upcoming Namrup fertiliser project would not only strengthen Assam’s economy but also help the Northeast compete in global markets.

Inspecting preparations for the Prime Minister’s public meeting at Namrup on December 21, Sonowal, on Sunday, said the laying of the foundation stone for the fourth unit of the Namrup fertiliser plant would mark the beginning of a new development phase for Assam and the wider northeastern region.

“This initiative will not only benefit Assam but enable the Northeast to compete in global markets. We are confident of realising the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing farmers’ income,” he said.

After reviewing the venue, Sonowal said the people of Assam and the Northeast would remain grateful to Prime Minister Modi for what he described as “historic steps” taken for the development of the region.

Sonowal toured the proposed rally venue in Namrup and held discussions with officials from various government departments and the district administration to review arrangements.

He also interacted with BJP workers from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts, taking stock of preparations and flagging possible logistical challenges for the event.

Ministers Prasanta Phukan and Yogendra Mohan, along with MLAs from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, were present during the inspection.

The former Chief Minister said the demand for setting up a fourth unit at Namrup had been raised by the people of Assam for decades but was ignored by successive Congress governments.

“Despite being in power for years, they neglected this crucial demand. In just 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has brought transformational change and taken a decisive step by approving the fourth unit at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore,” Sonowal said.

He added that the Prime Minister has initiated several landmark projects across Assam and the Northeast, spanning connectivity, infrastructure, semiconductors and new institutions, with benefits reaching farmers, youth, women, workers and other sections of society.

The Union Minister said the Prime Minister’s rally at Namrup would also signal the start of the campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Upper Assam.

Discussions were held on mobilising people from across Upper Assam districts to ensure large participation at the public meeting.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on December 20 and 21. He will first inaugurate the new Guwahati Terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on December 20, before travelling to Namrup in Dibrugarh district the following day to lay the foundation stone of the fertiliser plant.