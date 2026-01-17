PM Modi launches first sleeper Vande Bharat on Howrah–Guwahati route

Guwahati, Jan 17: Pushing for enhanced connectivity in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Express equipped with sleeper coaches, which will operate between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya).

The fully air-conditioned sleeper train was flagged off from Malda Town station in north Bengal, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways’ modernisation drive.

The semi-high-speed train is designed to make long-distance travel faster, safer, and more comfortable, reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati route.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at a press briefing at Kamakhya station in Guwahati, said the introduction of the sleeper Vande Bharat marked a significant moment for the region.

“This train is equipped with several modern facilities, including CCTV cameras. Tomorrow as well, the Prime Minister will gift two more trains to the people of Assam. Generally, such trains are launched in metro cities like Delhi or Kolkata, but now Assam has received India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train. This reflects the Prime Minister’s love for Assam and the Northeast,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister noted that the travel time between Kolkata and Guwahati will now be around 14 hours on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat has been developed to meet the evolving transportation needs of modern India and aims to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares.

The reduction in travel time is also expected to boost tourism and religious travel along the Howrah–Guwahati corridor, the PMO statement said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Assam for two days, marking his second visit to the state in less than a month.

Soon after arriving in Guwahati on the evening of January 17, he will witness a performance of the Bodo folk dance ‘Bagurumba’ by 10,000 artistes at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Stadium.

On the following day, the Prime Minister will travel to Kaliabor to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor. He is also expected to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains—Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya–Rohtak—before addressing a public meeting at Kaliabor and concluding his visit.