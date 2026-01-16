PM Modi to visit Assam on Jan 17, unveil trains & Kaziranga elevated corridor

Guwahati, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday for a two-day visit to Assam, second in less than a month.

Soon after his arrival here on the evening of January 17, the PM is set to witness the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports stadium in the city, an official informed.

Modi will leave for Kaliabor the next day to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor, the official said on Friday.

The prime minister is also expected to flag off virtually two Amrit Bharat Express trains, Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya-Rohtak.

He will address a public meeting at Kaliabor before concluding his visit.

Modi had come to Assam on a two-day visit from December 20 to inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati international airport and unveil the statue of Assam's first Chief Minister Gopinath Bardaloi after whom the airport is named.

The PM had also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh.

During his last visit, Modi addressed public meetings in Guwahati and Namrup, where he had set the tone for the 2026 Assam assembly elections.