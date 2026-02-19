Panic in Sadiya after leopard attacks man near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

Sadiya, Feb 19: Panic spread across the Muchaladhari Chapori area of Sadiya on Thursday after a leopard attacked a man in a locality adjacent to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

According to reports, Bhagya Gogoi (38) had ventured into a nearby forested area with three friends to collect wild vegetables when a leopard suddenly pounced on him on Wednesday afternoon.

He sustained serious injuries to the back of his head and hand in the attack.

Gogoi was immediately rushed to Sadiya Civil Hospital for treatment and is now reported to be out of danger.

Forest Department officials visited the victim’s residence on Thursday morning to enquire about his condition and assess the situation.

The incident has triggered fear among residents of surrounding areas, particularly amid recent reports of tiger movement in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

However, Sadiya Regional Forest Officer Lucky Dutta clarified that the attack is not linked to the tiger scare across the border.

“The animal involved in the attack was a small leopard and not a tiger,” Dutta said.

She noted that given the proximity of Muchaladhari Chapori to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, movement of wild animals in adjoining areas is not unusual.

Authorities have begun monitoring the area to determine the presence and movement of the leopard. Residents have been urged not to panic and to exercise caution while entering forested or protected zones.

Earlier, on February 3, a suspected tiger attack on the forested Mayodia Road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district claimed the life of a lone biker, prompting intensified operations by forest and police authorities.

About a week later, Arunachal Pradesh Forest officials identified two sub-adult tigers as problem animals.