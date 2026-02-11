Sub-adult tigers identified in Roing attack; one dead, another under watch

Itanagar, Feb 11: In the aftermath of the tiger attack at the 49th Km area on the Roing-Anini Road on February 2, which led to the loss of a human life, the Arunachal Pradesh Forest authorities have identified two sub-adult tigers as problem animals.

According to official sources, one of the two identified sub-adult tigers was found dead on February 4. The other sub-adult tiger is yet to be captured, and intensive monitoring and mitigation operations are currently under way.

A combined team comprising officials and experts from the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, Dibang Territorial Forest Division, Namdapha and Kamlang Tiger Reserves, Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation, Pakke, Itanagar Biological Park, and Wildlife Trust of India has been deployed across the Mehao landscape, including the Desali area. The operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the headquarters at Itanagar.

The mitigation efforts are being conducted in coordination with the district administration, police, and Panchayati Raj Institutions to ensure public safety, effective response, and community cooperation.

Meanwhile, an expert committee from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi, and the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, has already inspected the preparedness and immediate mitigation measures being implemented to address the ongoing human-tiger conflict.

Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Mehao, Mito Rumi stated that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent further incidents, monitor tiger movement, and safeguard both human lives and wildlife in the affected areas.