Over 2,000 inspections amid LPG crisis; 18 distributors face action in Assam

Guwahati, April 4: Oil marketing companies have conducted over 2,000 inspections following reports of malpractices which have added to the LPG crisis, and showcause notices have been slapped on 18 distributors.

“Till date, more than 700 inspections at LPG distributorships were carried out in Assam by IOCL jointly with government officials and more than 1500 by all the OMCs. Action has been initiated against around 18 LPG distributors,” an IOC spokesman said.

Reports of malpractices by certain LPG distributors have been noted through social media and customer complaints.

To curb black marketing and hoarding, multiple cross-functional teams have been deployed to conduct surprise inspections of LPG distributorships, the IOC said.

In Assam, IOCL is currently delivering around 1 lakh LPG cylinders on a daily basis. Around 80 per cent bookings are received through digital bookings.

The oil company said LPG supply remains stable, adequate, and under close monitoring, despite ongoing geopolitical developments impacting global energy markets.

“Domestic LPG continues to be accorded the highest priority. IndianOil has maintained uninterrupted LPG supply to households and is currently delivering around 28 lakh LPG cylinders daily across the country, which is consistent with normal delivery levels prior to the onset of current geopolitical tensions,” it said in a statement.

Customers have been urged to use digital modes such as SMS and IVRS for booking LPG refills.

Deliveries are being carried out with Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC OTP) to ensure cylinders are received by the intended customers.

Indane customers have been asked to reach out at [email protected] for quick assistance.

Customers have been advised not to queue at LPG distributorships and to avoid panic booking or stocking of LPG cylinders.