OTPCL, Assam power corp to develop Northeast’s first 250 MW solar battery storage facility

Agartala, May 11: ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPCL) and Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd have partnered to develop a 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam.

This innovative project will store electricity generated from solar sources and supply it during peak demand periods, especially at night when solar output is low. The system will function like a "warehouse" for electricity, storing surplus energy during the day and discharging it during peak hours.

"We have floated a joint venture with the Assam Power Development Corporation to set up a 250-MW battery energy system in Assam. The technology is new to store solar power through a battery energy system for using it during the peak hours or at night when solar energy generation goes off," an official told a newswire.

According to him, the 250 MW battery energy storage system will be implemented in phases, as the concept is relatively new to the energy sector.

"The battery energy system is just like a warehouse where the power generated from solar sources will be stored in the facility, and later it will be supplied during peak hours or at night," he further added.

Reportedly, the proposed facility will be a pioneering initiative in the Northeast, enabling efficient storage and optimal use of solar power, and is expected to revolutionise solar energy in the area.

It may be mentioned that the state government is also pursuing a strategy that supports both thermal and non-renewable energy sources alongside a push for renewables like solar energy.

Citing the substantial increase in the Assam's energy demand, official sources said that thermal power generation has become indispensable for grid stability.

“Solar power generation is not consistent, given the climatic conditions in the state. During rainy or cloudy weather, the efficiency of the solar panels decreases. These fluctuations, often caused by issues like sudden load changes or power generation problems, can disrupt the stability of the grid and potentially lead to power outages or equipment damage,” they said.

The hydropower plants are also run-off-the-river projects, and the generation is affected during lean periods and thus may lead to similar situations.

The thermal power policy approved by the Cabinet on Monday seeks to “secure affordable and reliable energy” and reduce external dependency and vulnerability to price fluctuations.





