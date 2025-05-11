Thermal power key to grid stability as solar energy prone to climate challenges: Govt

Guwahati, May 11: The State government is pursuing a strategy that supports both thermal and non-renewable energy sources alongside a push for renewables like solar energy.

Citing the substantial increase in the State’s energy demand, official sources said that thermal power generation has become indispensable for grid stability.

“Solar power generation is not consistent, given the climatic conditions in the State. During rainy or cloudy weather, the efficiency of the solar panels decreases. These fluctuations, often caused by issues like sudden load changes or power generation problems, can disrupt the stability of the grid and potentially lead to power outages or equipment damage,” they said.

The hydropower plants are also run-off-the-river projects, and the generation is effected during lean periods and thus may lead to similar situations.

“For this reason, it is essential to have alternative sources of power. Non-renewable energy sources, like fossil fuels, are important for grid stability due to their ability to provide consistent and predictable energy output,” the sources said. Moreover, having thermal plants within the State can reduce the transmission and distribution losses by 3 to 6 per cent.

The thermal power policy approved by the Cabinet on Monday seeks to “secure affordable and reliable energy” and reduce external dependency and vulnerability to price fluctuations.

By promoting private sector participation, the State seeks to develop 2,000 MW of thermal power by 2030 and scale up to 5,000 MW by 2035. Besides providing free land, the State may take up to 27 per cent stake in the projects, if required.

The government, however, will continue its pursuit for renewables.

The government has partnered with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam for a 350 MW solar plant at a cost of Rs 2000 crore. NLC India is coming up with a 2000 MW plant, while Asian Development Bank (ADB) had last year approved a USD 434.25 million loan to increase renewable energy capacity in Assam. OIL is also setting up a 25 MW solar plant.

“These projects will continue to be prioritized,” the officials added.

Current predictions indicate that Assam’s additional energy requirement will grow by around 2500 MW by 2030 and 5000 MW by 2035.