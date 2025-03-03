Opposition parties to fight 2026 polls together, asserts Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 3: After the scenes witnessed on Saturday at the meeting of the opposition parties, Raijor Dal supremo Akhil Gogoi on Sunday asserted that the 'anti-BJP' forces are committed to fighting the 2026 Assembly polls unitedly, even as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah hinted in a social media post that the grand old party may chart its independent course.

Borah took to social media to share the famous song Ekla Cholo Re with the caption 'Pre-Poll/post-poll,' leading to speculation in political circles about the future of efforts to put up a united front against the BJP-led NDA in next year's Assembly polls.

Gogoi, meanwhile, said that Saturday's meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

"Nothing happened at yesterday's meeting to fuel disgruntlement. Debate and discussion took place in a democratic manner. Pradyut Bordoloi earlier did not use to come for such meetings, and that is why he may be unaware of the atmosphere that prevails in such events. He got angry, but we do not believe that he left for that reason," Gogoi said.

He added that APCC chief Borah was in the meeting from the start to the end.

"A decision has been taken at the meeting that we shall contest the 2026 Assembly polls together and defeat the BJP. Everybody said yesterday that Assam's future will be bleak if the communal and fascist BJP is not defeated in 2026. Congress had earlier left the opposition grouping, but yesterday it was decided that we shall all be together," Gogoi said.

The Raijor Dal leader said that all the opposition parties will have to make sacrifices.

"There has to be sacrifice to arrive at an understanding. We are ready for sacrifice, but that does not mean we give up everything," he said.

Asked about Borah's social media post, Gogoi said, "I have not seen it. Yesterday all the parties decided to be together. Nothing has happened overnight that may necessitate a rethink on the part of anybody. I do not think that what Bhupen Borah has posted is regarding the opposition bloc. And even if that is the case, then it is better if you ask Bhupen Borah about it... On behalf of the Raijor Dal, I can categorically state that the Opposition is going to fight unitedly in 2026."

By

Staff Reporter