'Ekla Cholo Re’: APCC Chief Bhupen Borah hints at Congress going solo in 2026 Assembly polls

Guwahati, Mar. 2: A high-level Opposition meeting aimed to unite ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections ended in discord on Saturday, prompting Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah to hint at a possible solo run for his party.

On Sunday, Borah took to social media, sharing Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic song Ekla Cholo Re, accompanied by the caption “Pre poll/ Post poll”, suggesting that the Congress may go it alone in the upcoming elections.

“I do not want to make any statement out loud at the moment, but I am insinuating something through my social media post. You can take a hint from that,” he told The Assam Tribune.

The turmoil stemmed from Saturday’s Opposition meeting in Sonapur, where Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi walked out following a heated exchange.

Sources indicate that the disagreement arose over differing views on Opposition coordination and Congress' role in seat-sharing talks.

Bordoloi, who had advocated for a structured alliance, reportedly clashed with other leaders, particularly Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, before abruptly leaving the venue.

The meeting, convened by leading intellectual Hiren Gohain—who addressed attendees remotely from Delhi—brought together leaders from the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M).

However, despite the friction, ASOM President Ajit Kumar Bhuyan termed the discussions a success.

“All parties have gathered and decided to fight against the BJP. Arguments and counterarguments are a part and parcel of democracy,” Bhuyan said.

Echoing this sentiment, former DGP and intellectual Harekrishna Deka acknowledged the conflicts but stated that, in the end, all parties agreed to form the Opposition Unity Forum to take on the BJP.

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, however, stressed that the biggest hurdle in defeating the ruling party remains the lack of Opposition unity.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, the Opposition remains at a crossroads—whether to unite or chart separate paths in their bid to challenge the BJP’s stronghold in Assam.