On 59th Foundation Day, ABSU seeks BPF–UPPL unity ahead of Assam polls

Chirang, Feb 15: On the occasion of the 59th Foundation Day of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), ABSU President Dipen Boro, on Sunday, once again called upon the leadership of the Bodo People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to unite politically in the greater interest of the Bodo community.

Addressing the press, Dipen Boro emphasised that unity among regional political forces is crucial for the progress of the Bodo community and the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“We would want the two regional powers, BPF and UPPL to have one united and aligned vision through discussions and deliberations and walk together in the coming elections for the sake of Bodo community, Assam and its development,” said ABSU president.

He continued, “I am hopeful towards BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and former Chief Promod Boro to move ahead together as they are also a part of the NDA alliance.”

He also remembered all past ABSU leaders and workers who have passed away, including over 5,000 martyrs of the Bodo Movement.

“Since its inception on 15th February 1967, ABSU has been working to bind the community together with community-rooted values. We are working on the path highlighted by Upen Brahma to serve the Bodo community with values and pride," he said.

Reaffirming the organisation’s future roadmap, he said the union has renewed its pledge to work towards the full implementation of the Bodo Accord, continue the Shiksha Abhiyan, and intensify its fight against social evils such as drug addiction, child marriage, and human trafficking.

The 59th Foundation Day of ABSU was observed at the playground of Bhiranggaon Uzanbazar High School in Chirang with a day-long programme beginning in the morning.

As per the schedule, a prayer ceremony was held at 9:00 am, followed by the hoisting of the ABSU flag by President Dipen Boro.

Floral tributes were paid at the statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, regarded as the Father of the Bodos. Sahitya Akademi Awardee Hari Narayan Khakhlary also offered memorial tributes.

At 10:00 am, an open session was held under the presidentship of ABSU Vice President Kwrwmdao Wary. Besides the ABSU leadership, leaders from the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Bathou Gouthum, and other Bodo national organisations participated in the session.

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Jayanta Kumar Basumatary, former BTC Executive Member Ranjit Kumar Basumatary, and several noted educationists were also present.

The guests released pigeons and balloons as a symbol of peace and unity.