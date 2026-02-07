Obstacles mar Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Samayar Paribartan Yatra’ in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Feb 7: The statewide Samay Paribartan Yatra of the Assam Pradesh Congress witnessed serious disruption on Saturday when the convoy of senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was stopped at Bordubia in the Borsola Assembly constituency of Sonitpur district.

The yatra, being organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, aims to connect with people across the state through visits to heritage monasteries, temples, namghars, other religious institutions, and martyrs’ memorials.

However, the programme has reportedly been facing resistance at several locations during its course.

According to reports, while travelling from Tezpur towards Singri on Friday morning, the vehicle carrying Gaurav Gogoi reached Bordubia at around 11 am.

By then, several hundred workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party had already gathered at the spot and blocked the National Highway, bringing traffic to a standstill.









The protesting BJP workers raised aggressive slogans such as “Gaurav Gogoi Murdabad” and “Pakistani agent Gaurav Gogoi, husiar,” creating a highly charged atmosphere.

Eyewitnesses said the situation soon turned chaotic, with some protesters allegedly attempting to physically assault Congress leaders and workers accompanying the yatra.

Gaurav Gogoi was travelling with several senior Congress leaders, including Bhupen Bora, Rakibul Hussain, Mira Borthakur, Praneswar Basumatary, Dadul Barkakoti, Pallavi Saikia, and a large number of party workers. Despite their presence, tensions continued to escalate as the road blockade persisted for a considerable period.

During the protest, multiple scattered incidents were reported in and around Bordubia, adding to the unrest. The sudden blockade of the highway not only disrupted the yatra but also caused inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

Senior Congress leaders later alleged that the obstruction and sloganeering were politically motivated attempts to derail a peaceful, people-oriented programme.

They maintained that the Samay Paribartan Yatra was intended to promote dialogue, cultural connection, and democratic engagement, and condemned what they described as intimidation and violence.