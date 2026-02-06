Protests, counter-slogans mark Congress visit to Batadrava Than

Raha, Feb 6: Tension gripped Batadrava Than in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday as Congress and BJP workers clashed during the visit of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, leading to sloganeering and heated exchanges at the revered birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva.

The situation escalated when Gogoi, along with senior Congress leaders, attempted to enter the Than premises.

BJP supporters raised slogans including “Gaurav Gogoi Murdabad” and “Pakistani Agent Gaurav Gogoi,” prompting Congress workers to respond with counter-slogans of “Gaurav Gogoi Zindabad.”

The face-off resulted in a brief standoff before the situation was brought under control.

Congress leaders strongly condemned the protests, asserting that the visit was religious in nature and should not be politicised.

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the delegation had come solely to seek blessings.

“We are here to take blessings from our guru, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. His teachings speak of a united Assam beyond caste, religion and community. Such anti-cultural behaviour will definitely hurt him,” Borah said.

Appealing to the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah urged that Batadrava Than be kept away from political activity.

“The birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva must not be turned into a political centre. This sacred site should remain above party politics,” he added.

Responding to allegations that the Congress used vehicles carrying political slogans, Borah clarified that no such vehicle entered the Than premises.

“The bus did not enter the Than. It does not matter whether one arrives by bus, bicycle or on foot. We are walking barefoot to seek blessings,” he said.

On eviction-related issues in the Batadrava area, Borah said the Congress was not opposed to eviction drives, but stressed that landless local Assamese families must be rehabilitated in line with a High Court judgment.

“Preserving this sacred heritage site is the moral responsibility of every government,” he added.

Meanwhile, a local protester opposing the Congress visit alleged that the program, themed “Time for Change, Save Land, Save Community” was politically motivated.

“We strongly condemn the political rally brought to the Than. What ‘change’ are they talking about? Do they want to return Borduwa land to encroachers that was freed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma?” he said.

The protester also questioned the timing of Gogoi’s visit, claiming the Congress leader had not visited Batadrava Than during his tenure as Kaliabor MP and accused him of politicising the shrine ahead of elections.

“He has appeared now like a seasonal flower,” the protester remarked.

Addressing the controversy, Gogoi maintained that the visit was guided by faith and a commitment to public service.

“By bowing before our guru, we pray for strength and inspiration to serve society, address public issues, fulfil the aspirations of the youth and remove injustice and exploitation,” he said.

Rejecting objections to their entry, Gogoi added, “There is no ruling or opposition party at Borduwa Than. Our values lie in following the teachings of our guru. Our message is unity, peace and progress for Assam.”

The senior Congress leaders, including Jitendra Singh, Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah and Rokibul Hussain, were also present at Batadrava Than to participate in the programme.