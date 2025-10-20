Now, hard work, not connections, gets you govt job: Cabinet Minister Rai

Silchar, Oct 20: Assam’s youth are now benefiting from a merit-based recruitment system where talent outweighs influence, said Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai while felicitating 84 successful candidates of this year’s Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) from Lakhipur.

“There was a time when securing a government job depended on political connections or personal influence. That era is now behind us. Today, merit speaks louder than anything else,” Rai said on Sunday, as he distributed mementoes to candidates who cleared the ADRE Grade III and Grade IV exams.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to transparency, Rai noted that the recruitment process is now so stringent and fair that “even ministers cannot interfere.”

“Hard work and talent are the only keys to success now,” he added.

Congratulating the newly recruited candidates, the minister urged them to serve with sincerity, integrity and dedication, and to prioritise public welfare in their roles.

Rai further said that the government is planning additional initiatives aimed at youth empowerment, self-reliance and skill development to strengthen employment opportunities across the state.

Lakhipur Co-District Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Pathak and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Earlier on October 10, the government had declared the results for 7,650 Grade III posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) 2025, marking another milestone in its large-scale employment initiative.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the state is now on course to achieve its target of providing nearly two lakh government appointments during his tenure.

Along with the Grade III results, the government also released the selection list for over 600 additional posts across multiple departments.