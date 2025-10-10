Assam govt declares ADRE grade III results, on track to deliver 2 Lakh appointments

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Assam government on Friday declared the results for 7,650 Grade III posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) 2025, marking another milestone in its large-scale employment initiative.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state is now on course to achieve its target of providing nearly two lakh government appointments during his tenure.

Along with the Grade III results, the government also released the selection list for over 600 additional posts across multiple departments.

Announcing the development, Chief Minister Sarma said the declaration of results once again demonstrated the government’s commitment to merit-based and transparent recruitment.

“Once again, we have delivered on our promise of clean, transparent, and merit-based recruitment. With today’s declaration of ADRE and other results, Assam stands tall setting a new benchmark for honesty, fairness, and opportunity in public appointments,” Sarma posted on microblogging site.

Highlighting the scale of the government’s employment drive, he added, “We had pledged one lakh appointments, and today we are well on our way to achieving nearly two lakh. This is a true testament to our unwavering commitment to the youth of Assam. We have not only met but exceeded our promise.”

The Chief Minister said the state’s youth remain central to his government’s vision of a “New Assam,” asserting that their hard work and determination will shape the state’s progress in the coming years.

At a press conference, Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, said the results are now available on the official recruitment portals.

“Results for 7,650 Grade III posts have been declared today and are available on the designated websites,” Tewari informed.

He said the selected candidates would be posted across 50 government departments, with Agriculture leading the recruitment drive with 1,850 vacancies, followed by Panchayat & Rural Development (873) and School Education (581).

Tewari noted that the ADRE for Grade III posts was conducted in September last year across 28 districts, with participation from over 17 lakh candidates.

In addition to the ADRE results, the government also announced the names of candidates selected for 625 police posts, including sub-inspectors, constables, and Grade IV staff.

“Results for another 5,614 police posts, conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, will be announced on Saturday,” Tewari added.