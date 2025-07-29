'Not just protecting tigers; we’re reclaiming their kingdom': CM Sarma on Tiger Day

Guwahati, July 29: Assam has expanded its wildlife reserves by acting against encroachment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, noting that the state now boasts the world’s third-highest tiger density.

Marking International Tiger Day, Sarma stated that Assam is not merely protecting tigers—it is reclaiming their kingdom.

"With the world's 3rd highest tiger density, expanded reserves and bold action against encroachment, the striped beasts of Assam continue to roam with power and pride," he posted on social media.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state, with its rich biodiversity and iconic tiger reserves like Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri, leads the way in tiger conservation.

"Through strict anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and involvement of local stakeholders, Assam ensures the tiger's roar continues to echo through its wild landscapes," he said.

The rise in tiger population, while a conservation success, has also heightened concerns about territorial conflict and safety in fringe areas.

On May 22, the carcass of an adult tiger—its front claws, teeth, and tail missing—was discovered in Numaligarh, Golaghat district.

The tiger had reportedly preyed on livestock and was suspected to have killed a man days before its death.

Frustrated by repeated attacks, villagers are believed to have killed the animal.

This isn’t an isolated incident as Assam has witnessed multiple cases of tiger mortality in recent months.

In March 2025, the semi-decomposed carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger was found at Polokata Tapu, under the jurisdiction of the Ferengadau anti-poaching camp in the Biswanath Wildlife Division. Another death was reported from Orang itself.

As Assam celebrates a growing tiger population, officials face the dual challenge of expanding protected habitats while addressing rising human-wildlife conflict to ensure safety for both people and big cats.

