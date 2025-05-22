Human-animal conflict turns fatal: Locals suspected of killing tiger in Numaligarh

Jorhat, May 22: The carcass of an adult tiger, found missing its front claws, teeth, and tail, was discovered on May 22 in Numaligarh, Golaghat district.

The big cat had reportedly been a source of panic in the region for months, preying on livestock and allegedly killing a man just days ago.

Villagers, frustrated by repeated attacks, are believed to have taken matters into their own hands.

According to preliminary reports, the tiger was spotted by locals who then chased it down and fatally attacked it using sharp weapons.

On Thursday, residents came across the mutilated remains and promptly alerted the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Golaghat.

The DFO, along with a team of forest officials, visited the site and has launched an inquiry into the killing.

The incident has sparked concern over the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region, as well as possible lapses in wildlife protection mechanisms.

“This is a tragic occurrence. The tiger—an animal we ought to have protected—was killed. The government has an entire department dedicated to the conservation of forests and wildlife, yet this majestic creature died due to their negligence,” said a representative of the Jatiya Sangathan.

Calling for strict action against forest officials, he added that the central committee of the Jatiya Sangathan had informed the Forest Department about the tiger's presence, but their warnings were ignored.

“We demand that the government take stringent action against the officials responsible,” he said.

This is not the first instance of human-wildlife conflict or tiger mortality in Assam in recent months. The year 2025 has already seen two tiger deaths reported from Biswanath and Orang National Park.

In March, the semi-decomposed carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger was found at Polokata Tapu, under the jurisdiction of the Ferengadau anti-poaching camp in the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Less than a month earlier, on February 10, another adult tiger was found dead in Orang National Park. Preliminary veterinary assessment pointed to old age as the likely cause of death in that case.

To mitigate conflict, the Forest Department had previously installed solar fencing in select vulnerable areas to deter tigers from straying into human settlements.

However, the recent surge in attacks and retaliatory killings has cast doubt on the effectiveness of these preventive measures.