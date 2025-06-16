'No land will be taken without consent': BTR chief amid stir over Adani land deal

Kokrajhar, June 16: Amid growing protests in Kokrajhar’s Parbatjhora area over the proposed handover of 3400 bighas of land to the Adani Group for a thermal power project, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro, on Monday, assured that no land would be forcibly acquired for the project.

The statement followed a high-level meeting at the BTC Secretariat conference hall, attended by All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro, Kokrajhar’s Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, senior officials from APDCL and the Adani Group, among others.

"Today, we reviewed the issue in detail. The Circle Officer gave a presentation on the matter, and I want to assure everyone that no one’s land will be taken without consent. We also discussed the possible environmental impact of the project," said Pramod Boro.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Boro said that such a large-scale industry had never before come to Bodoland. The estimated investment of Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000 crore is expected to generate permanent employment for 8,000 to 10,000 youths from the region.

“We do need this industry, but not at the cost of people’s land. Our goal is development without displacement. We are convinced that this project will not harm local communities,” Boro added.

He also extended an open invitation to village protection committees for dialogue. “I urge the protection committee of the villages to have a discussion on this matter. We are available to discuss whenever they want,” said Boro.

Echoing the sentiment, ABSU President Boro said that they are satisfied with Monday's discussion on the issue of land acquisition. “We do not support any form of land acquisition or forced eviction. After today’s discussion, we are satisfied that the project will not displace the local population.”

Earlier, on June 15, protest against the land deal with Adani group in Basabari, Parbatjhora, entered the fourth day.

The movement garnered support from various farmers' organisations and political entities, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad and the Assam State Committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With no visible police or administrative presence on the ground, villagers—mostly farmers—continue their sit-in protest under trees, vowing not to retreat until the land transfer decision is withdrawn.