Resistance mounts in Parbatjhora as protest over Adani land deal enters Day 4

Kokrajhar, June 15: Protests in Parbatjhora’s Basabari area have entered the fourth day, with local farmers, tribal residents, and activists united in opposition against the proposed handover of 600 bighas of land to the Adani Group for a thermal power project.

The unrest has drawn support from major farmers’ organisations and political outfits, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad, and the Assam State Committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With no visible presence of police or district administration on the ground, the protesting villagers, mostly farmers, continue their sit-in demonstration under trees, vowing to persist until the land transfer decision is revoked.

Speaking from the protest site, Bidyut Saikia, general secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad, voiced sharp criticism of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro.

“The very land Boro should have secured for his people, he is now handing over under BJP’s influence. He led the Bodo students’ movement for sixteen years, but today, he has betrayed his own community. If this democratic protest is ignored, it may push people toward rebellion. The people of Parbatjhora and Basabari are not alone, we are all with them. The farmers of Kokrajhar once stood up, and now it's Parbatjhora's turn.”

Niranjan Brahma, a leader of a local tribal organisation, said, “The people here have unresolved grievances, and we are deeply disturbed by the government’s approach. These farmlands are their only means of sustenance. We appeal to the government to explore alternative sites for the project. Farmlands should remain with the people.”

Ambikagiri Hajowari, a member of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, conducted a survey of the land on Sunday.

"During our survey today, we found that numerous households and farms occupy this land. There is still no clarity on whether it has been officially earmarked for the project. We are not against development, but we strongly oppose it if it comes at the cost of the people," he said.

The protestors fear displacement, loss of livelihood, and cultural erosion. They also rejected the narrative that compensation or jobs would justify the land handover.

“I am a farmer, without land, how will I feed my family? Adani makes tall promises of compensation and jobs, but we know they rarely hold true,” said Saikia.

Calling for wider resistance, Saikia warned of a statewide protest if any action is taken against the villagers or their land.

“The government fears tribal protests, that’s why they were forced to grant BTC and establish a university here. If we remain united, no one can take away our land,” he added.