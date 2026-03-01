No final NDA seat deal yet, circulated numbers inaccurate: BPF Chief Mohilary

Kokrajhar, Mar 1: BPF chief and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) head Hagrama Mohilary, on Sunday, dismissed speculation over the circulation of the party’s “final” seat-sharing numbers within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserting that no decision has been taken yet.

Speaking on the sidelines of a massive rally organised by the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) at Janagaon Field in Titaguri, Kokrajhar, Mohilary said discussions among NDA partners were still underway.

“There are multiple parties in the NDA alliance - the BJP, AGP, UPPL and others. The number of seats for each party has not been finalised yet,” he said.

He termed the figures being circulated in the public domain as inaccurate. “The information being circulated is not accurate. The decision on seat sharing has not been finalised,” he added.

Clarifying the BPF’s position, Mohilary said the BJP leads the NDA just as the Congress leads the UPA, and therefore his party could speak only about its own preparations.

“The BJP leads the NDA, just as the Congress leads the UPA. We can only speak about BPF’s seat-sharing preparations. We will discuss seats based on our party’s capacity,” he said.

On possible defections from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Mohilary said discussions were ongoing.

“I cannot say today who will join. Discussions are on with party leaders and members. Before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, we will welcome those who wish to join the BPF,” he said.

Turning to development issues, the BTC chief said the party had been pursuing key infrastructure projects in the BTR and expressed hope for positive announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on March 14.

“Our discussions are ongoing on development projects such as flyovers in Debargaon, Titaguri and Gossaigaon, the Sankosh Bridge, the Bekee River bridge and the Indo-Bhutan National Highway, among others. We are hoping for a positive response from PM Modi during his visit on March 14,” he said.

He also flagged delays in work at Rupsi Airport, stating that construction had stalled midway due to runway-related issues and that an extension period was required. Mohilary said the Assam Chief Minister would take the lead in resolving the matter.

He welcomed the recent MoU signed between the Assam government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for a new international airport in Manas, calling it good news for the region.

“We will urge the Assam Chief Minister and PM Modi to address the need for roads and bridges in the BTR region,” he added.

The rally, attended by hundreds of party workers and supporters, was projected as a show of strength ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

Mohilary said the party’s Peace Mission Jatra in Kokrajhar district had been successful, with participation from various communities including Rajbongshi, Nath-Yogi, Garo, Rabha, Bengali and Hindi-speaking groups.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the party’s candidate list for the 2026 Assembly polls would be announced in phases after Dol Utsav.