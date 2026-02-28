Assam BJP to announce candidate list in phases after Dol Utsav: Dilip Saikia

Nalbari, Feb 28: With Assembly elections approaching, Assam BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia on Friday said the party will announce its list of candidates in phases after the conclusion of Holi (Dol Utsav).

Speaking to reporters in Nalbari, Saikia said the BJP is in the final stages of preparing its electoral strategy and will release the names of candidates at an appropriate time.

“The BJP’s candidate list will be declared phase by phase after Dol Utsav,” he stated.

Hinting at the party’s approach to ticket distribution, the state BJP chief indicated that priority would be given to familiar and trusted faces.

“Those faces whom the people are already seeing and recognising will be given preference,” Saikia said, underscoring continuity and grassroots connect as key criteria in candidate selection.

Saikia was in Nalbari to inaugurate the Uttar Nalbari Mandal BJP office, a move seen as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the polls.

The event was attended by several party leaders and workers, including Nalbari MLA and Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Addressing party functionaries, Saikia stressed the importance of organisational unity, booth-level preparedness and sustained outreach to voters in the run-up to the elections.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects, he cited the party’s governance record and development initiatives undertaken at both the Centre and the state level.

He urged party workers to intensify their efforts and ensure effective communication of the government’s achievements among the electorate, emphasising that discipline and coordination within the organisation would be crucial to electoral success.

With the candidate announcement timeline now indicated, political activity in the state is expected to gather momentum as parties gear up for the upcoming electoral contest.