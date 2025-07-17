NIA arrests two more in ULFA-I’s Independence Day IED plot, count reaches three

Guwahati, July 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more individuals in connection with the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Guwahati’s Dispur Last Gate, on Independence Day in 2024.

The accused, identified as Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi—both residents of Dibrugarh, were allegedly part of a larger conspiracy by the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) to orchestrate multiple blasts across the state, a statement from the central agency said, on Thursday.

With these arrests, the total number of accused taken into custody in the case ((RC-03/2024/NIA-GUW) has risen to three.













Earlier in September 26, 2024, the NIA had made the first arrest after taking over the case.

The central agency had arrested one Girish Bora, alias Gautam, in connection with the planting of IED-like objects in four locations across Guwahati during Independence Day.

The NIA, which took over the probe in September 2024, found that the IEDs were planted with the intent to cause death or injury, destroy property, and threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.

Previously in June 2025, the Central agency had chargsheeted three persons, including ULFA -I chief Paresh Baruah, for being part of a conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year.

Baruah, along with Abhijit Gogoi alias Abhijeet Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah alias Arnob Asom alias Huntu, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

On August 15, 2024 ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting bombs at over 20 locations throughout Assam, including eight spots in Guwahati.