NIA makes first arrest in ULFA-I bomb planting case in Bengaluru

Guwahati, Sept 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest in the bomb-planting case orchestrated by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

Reportedly, the central agency has arrested one Girish Bora, alias Gautam, in connection with the planting of Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-like objects in four locations across Guwahati.

Bora was apprehended in Bengaluru, where he was reportedly working as a security guard. Initial reports suggest that he had planned the entire operation while in Karnataka, although this information remains unverified.

The NIA is currently interrogating Bora, and further details are expected to emerge soon.

This arrest marks the first significant action taken by the NIA after being assigned four cases related to bomb threats in Guwahati and Lakhimpur, as announced by Assam Director General of Police GP Singh.

Earlier, on September 21, Assam Police had arrested 15 individuals, including three women, in connection with the case.

The arrests were made across the state with the assistance of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Reportedly, the operation followed extensive intelligence gathering conducted jointly by the state police and the NIA, leading to coordinated raids in various districts.

On August 15, ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting bombs at over 20 locations throughout Assam, including eight spots in Guwahati.

In response, law enforcement recovered IED-like devices from four locations in the city - Gandhi Basti, Panbazar, Narengi, and Lastgate.

Similar devices were also discovered in the districts of Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Nagaon.