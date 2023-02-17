News portals circulating old viral audio clip of school teacher and student

Guwahati, Feb 17: Last year a viral audio clip of a student and teacher from Pathsala has gone viral on social media following which the teacher was suspended from a reputed school in Pathsala, Assam.

The school teacher was placed under suspension for sexually abusing a minor female student in Pathsala. In the said audio clip which went viral last year, the victim student questioned the teacher who allegedly harassed her physically. Although the school teacher tried to cover up his fault, the student was adamant to teach a lesson and later complained about the incident to the school authorities.

Immediate action was taken against the teacher identified as Midul Choudhary and he was placed under suspension. However, a year later the incident resurfaced as several local portals are flooding social media with the viral audio clip.

The audio is now making rounds on social media as several portals and satellite news channels from Assam are claiming that "the love story of the teacher has gone viral on social media".

The audio file was uploaded by several channels last year similar to the one that is making rounds on social media.

The story of the incident was also carried out by The Assam Tribune, a link to the story can be found here.

Therefore, the viral audio clip is an old one and the claim that it’s a new viral audio clip is FALSE.