Nearly 50,000 affected as second wave of floods hit five Assam districts

Guwahati, Sep 19: Assam is reeling under the second wave of floods this year, with nearly 50,000 people affected across five districts following heavy rainfall, according to an official bulletin.

Golaghat, Cachar, Sonitpur, Nagaon and Bishwanath have been hit by the fresh deluge, with Golaghat emerging as the worst-affected district, recording 32,217 affected people, followed by 13,409 in Sonitpur, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Several rivers, including the Dikhou in Sivasagar, Dhansiri in Golaghat, Barak in Cachar and Kushiara in Sribhumi, are flowing above the danger mark.

Authorities have set up 29 relief camps, currently sheltering 8,131 people, while 19,162 relief distribution centres are operational in the flood-hit districts.

Though this wave has not claimed any lives so far, 32 people have drowned in flood-related incidents in the state this year.

A total area of 4,632 hectares of cropland is currently under flood waters, while 14861 animals have been affected, the report added.

Notably, continuous rainfall in neighbouring Nagaland coupled with the release of water from the Doyang Hydro Electric Project by NEEPCO has led to severe flooding in several parts of Golaghat District.













PTI