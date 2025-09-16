NEEPCO dam release, heavy Nagaland rains flood 56 villages in Assam’s Golaghat

Golaghat, September 16: Continuous rainfall in neighbouring Nagaland coupled with the release of water from the Doyang Hydro Electric Project by NEEPCO has led to severe flooding in several parts of Assam’s Golaghat District.

The rising waters of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers have inundated five revenue circles - Golaghat, Khumtai, Morongi, Sarupathar and Bokakhat - spanning across a total of 56 villages.

According to official estimates, the flood has affected 4,548 people, forcing many to seek shelter in 15 relief camps opened by the district administration.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations, while officers of the District Administration and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) remain on the ground to oversee the situation.

The administration has urged residents of affected areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel through floodwaters. Citizens have been specifically advised against wading through submerged areas, using vehicles or boats in waterlogged stretches, and going near rivers, streams, or drains.

Despite official efforts, several locals alleged that they received no prior warning about the sudden release of water from the Doyang project.

“The water rose suddenly into our homes and fields, destroying our machines and livelihoods. Earlier, authorities used to give us warnings, but this time nothing was communicated,” said one resident of Sonalipathar No. 4.

Farmers expressed deep concern over the loss of their standing crops.

“My brinjal crop on two bighas, melons on one bigha, ginger and chilli on another bigha have all been destroyed. Our water pumps, clothes and belongings have been washed away. Last night we prepared to work in the fields, but by morning the entire farmland was under water. Apart from the village secretary taking details, no official has visited us yet,” said another villager.

Others echoed similar grievances. “Around 3:30 am, the water started rising rapidly. We had little time to save our belongings, livestock, and machines. This is all because of the water released by NEEPCO. We hope the administration provides us with proper relief soon,” another resident added.

The district control room has been made operational for emergency assistance and can be reached at 03774-280222 / 03674-281528. Authorities have appealed for full cooperation from the public, assuring that relief measures will continue until the situation normalises.

The incident once again underscores the vulnerability of low-lying areas of Golaghat to sudden floods triggered by upstream rainfall and dam releases, leaving thousands of residents in distress.