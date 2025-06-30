NDA to fight 2026 Assam Assembly Polls under Himanta’s leadership: Amit Shah

Guwahati, June 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In an in-depth one-on-one with The Assam Tribune, Shah addressed a range of key issues — from the ongoing crackdown on illegal infiltration and Assam’s ambitions of becoming an industrial hub, to conservation efforts for the state’s native wildlife, Operation Sindoor, and more.

This is the first part of the five-part conversation with the Union Home Minister.

AT: The NDA government has completed 10 years in Assam. With state elections scheduled for next year, what are your preparations?

Shah: We haven't formally begun preparations. However, the results of the local bodies election held recently in a way mirror the possible outcome of the upcoming Assembly election.





AT: Will the current alliances remain the same?

Shah: Yes, the NDA will remain intact. There won't be any reduction.

AT: Will there be any new additions to the alliance?

Shah: Our local unit will take the decision.

AT: Do you sense any anti-incumbency in Assam?

Shah: Our government has done some excellent work. So even if there is any anti-incumbency, it may be limited to local MLAs or local leaders. But the public knows that our intentions are honest. The Assam government has done a fabulous job in welfare for the poor. Under the Arunodoi 3.0, Rs 1,250 is being disbursed to 37 lakh beneficiaries every month. The Lakhpati Baideo scheme has undertaken the ambitious project of assisting 40 lakh women SHGs in emerging as small entrepreneurs. Another scheme, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, is helping 30 lakh women SHGs with initial funding and phase-wise assistance in becoming self-reliant.

If I talk about the health sector, two cancer hospitals started in Assam in 2024, and 8 are under construction. Under the Swahid Kushal Konwar Old Age Pension Scheme, 13 lakh elderly people are given pensions every month. The Assam government has given a lump sum amount of Rs 25,000 to 2 lakh widows under the widow pension scheme. I do not think these schemes cause anti-incumbency. Rather, they cause pro-incumbency.

AT: Earlier, the AIUDF used to cut into the Congress vote. But now it appears to be nearly decimated. How do you think this will affect the larger political landscape?

Shah: I believe the AIUDF was almost completely finished in the Lok Sabha election itself. That said, we remain vigilant. If you overlap the results of the Lok Sabha election with the Assembly segments, we have won record votes across Assam.

AT: There has been a change in the Assam BJP president. What was the reason?

Shah: This is part of a regular process. We hold organisational elections from time to time, and new leadership takes over.

AT: There has been a change in the Congress leadership in Assam. Do you see it impacting the political equation?

Shah: It does not matter who the Congress president is. The party in the State is being led by Gaurav Gogoi, and he has been at the forefront for quite some time.

AT: What about the national president? JP Nadda has already completed one year in the ministry.

Shah: That will also be decided soon.

AT: What will be the BJP's campaign for Assam in 2026?

Shah: As far as Assam is concerned, there has been no structured meeting yet on any election manifesto. But when the BJP started contesting with a majority claim in Assam, we promised peace, which has been achieved. We also promised infrastructure development, and I can confidently say we have done more in 10 years than what was done in 60 years. Tourism has increased, and industrial development, which we had promised, has picked up pace. No one could have imagined a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant would be set up in Assam, but now it's a ground reality. We had promised to preserve and promote Assam's culture, language, and history across the rest of India too. When we installed Upendranath Brahma's statue in Delhi, it naturally brought Bodo and Assamese culture into national consciousness. It was the BJP that gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika, acknowledging his contribution to Northeast culture at the national level. His legacy has now reached libraries and is being researched by many. So, whether it's the Maa Kamakhya corridor or tea garden tourism, we have succeeded in setting up good tourism infrastructure while also conserving the rhinos.

AT: In the last two Assam Assembly elections, the BJP contested with Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief ministerial face. What about this time?

Shah: In one election, Sonowal was the leader of the party, and in the other, he was the Chief Minister. Now, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Chief Minister, and he will lead the election campaign.

AT: You will definitely contest under his leadership?

hah: Yes, definitely, we will.