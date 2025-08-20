Nagaon’s Dakowal erupts after youth’s drug-linked death, mob ransacks suspected dens

Raha, Aug 20: The death of a youth in Dakowal village on Wednesday, suspected to be linked to drug abuse, triggered mob anger as villagers vandalised the homes of alleged drug peddlers.

The deceased was identified as Biki Das.

Angry locals stormed the houses of those they accused of running the drug trade in the area and also damaged an e-rickshaw allegedly used to ferry addicts.

Several houses were ransacked before police reached the spot and restored order.

“Biki died after failing to inject himself with a syringe. We have repeatedly informed the police about the drug menace in our area, but they never pay attention,” the victim’s mother said.

Villagers alleged that four to five individuals — including Kolia, Lua, Bhaben, Raja, Habu and Munindra — were actively peddling drugs, but police routinely let them off.

“Even when we complain, the police let them go. We suspect they are bribed,” alleged one resident.

The mob also demanded exemplary punishment. “We want the culprits to be hanged. We want justice and a drug-free environment,” a villager said.

This is the second such flare-up in recent weeks.

Earlier, residents of Mohklhuli under Itachali Police Post had vandalised the homes of suspected drug users, accusing authorities of turning a blind eye.

Despite repeated complaints to the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, locals allege that no strong measures have been taken to check the drug menace.