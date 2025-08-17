Angry Nagaon villagers vandalise suspected drug users’ homes, blame police inaction

Raha, Aug 17: Angry residents of Mohkhuli under Itachali police post in Nagaon on Sunday vandalised the homes of alleged drug users, accusing the police of turning a blind eye to the menace.

The mob action came after a collective decision by the community, which alleged that the Nagaon police routinely freed the accused after brief detention.

“Around 2,000 people live in Mohkhuli, and only 4–5 are involved in the drug trafficking. We complained to the authorities several times, but nothing was done. We had no choice but to take matters into our own hands,” said a local resident.

Locals said they had submitted a list of alleged drug traffickers—naming Rashidul Haq, Abdul, Mainul Haq, Feroz Ali, Sahidul and others—to the police. They also alleged that despite complaints lodged with the District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, no concrete action had been taken.

Later, police reached the location and took control of the situation. According to reports, the mob vandalised several houses before the police intervened.

“Three houses were vandalised. Residents accused the occupants of involvement in drug trafficking. Of the three individuals named, two remain in jail, while one returned home two months ago. We are still verifying their details,” said a police official at the site.

Mohkhuli residents alleged that the area has been plagued by drug peddling for nearly five years, with police arresting suspects only to release them within two days.

“This has been happening for the past four to five years. Whenever we inform the police, they pick up the peddlers but release them within two days. We want strict punishment—even life imprisonment—for these offenders. Otherwise, we will not allow them to stay in our village,” a resident said.

At the time of writing this report, the mob had dispersed, but tension continues to linger in Mohkhuli, with security forces deployed to prevent further unrest.