Nagaon tense as pre-poll violence flares; BJP, Congress trade blame

Raha, April 4: Tension escalated in parts of Nagaon district ahead of the Assembly elections following multiple incidents of alleged pre-poll violence, including vandalism and arson, reported from the Samaguri Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

In Kathpara, miscreants allegedly vandalised a BJP election office, damaging banners and campaign materials. Supporters of BJP candidate Anil Saikia accused that Congress workers were behind the incident.

Police from Ambagan police station have launched an investigation.

A local BJP worker claimed the vandalism followed a dispute earlier in the week.

“Two days ago, we held a party meeting here and played songs briefly after it ended. We were asked by a police official to stop and even remove the office. We complied. But yesterday, Congress workers held a programme with music near the same official’s residence,” he alleged.

“This morning, we found our office vandalised. We suspect their involvement and urge the police to conduct a proper investigation.”

In a separate incident late Friday night, a BJP campaign office at Penai in the Geruamukh area was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants.

The office, reportedly set up just four days ago, was partially destroyed, with campaign materials and banners burnt.

Personnel from Khatowal police station rushed to the spot and initiated a probe. No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, counter-allegations have emerged from Congress supporters, who claimed that three of their election offices were set ablaze in the Gerua area under Samaguri, along with a broiler chicken shop.

“We had put up Congress flags at Gerua Tiniali about a week ago. By night, miscreants had removed and destroyed them. Around 4 am, our party offices in three locations were set on fire,” said a local resident.

Another resident alleged intimidation of party workers and inaction by authorities.

“Around 4:10 am, we were informed that two Congress campaign offices were burnt along with banners and posters. Our workers are being threatened, and when we approach the police, no action is taken. We urge the Election Commission and administration to intervene,” he stated.

Pre-poll violence was also reported from Sipajhar, where two BJP supporters were allegedly attacked by Congress workers during a congress campaign event.

According to sources, the incident occurred during a programme for Congress candidate Binanda Kumar Saikia, when BJP supporter Tapeshwar Deka was allegedly assaulted.

Another person namely, Narayan Deka was also attacked when he tried to intervene.

“A person named Dhan Deka got down from his bike and started hitting me. I am not directly associated with any party, but I support the BJP,” said Tapeshwar Deka.

An eyewitness claimed the assault was carried out by a group.

“A mob surrounded him and beat him badly. He lost multiple teeth and suffered chest injuries. We called an ambulance and he was taken to Sipajhar Hospital,” he said.

Police have initiated investigations into all the incidents, even as tensions remain high in these constituencies ahead of polling.