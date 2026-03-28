Pre-poll violence in Assam leave several injured in Sonitpur, Nagaon

Raha/Sonitpur, Mar 28: Pre-poll tensions in Assam escalated on Saturday, with violent clashes reported from Sonitpur and Nagaon districts amid intensified election campaigning.

In the latest incident, clashes broke out in Naduar Assembly constituency in Sonitpur district, where BJP worker Prince Saikia and several others were reportedly injured in an alleged attack during campaigning at Tupia, further escalating tensions between the BJP and the Congress.

According to sources, the situation had been tense since Friday evening, when Congress workers campaigning for candidate Sunil Chetry were allegedly attacked, triggering strong reactions among party workers and local residents.

On Saturday, former MLA Praneswar Basumatary was campaigning in the area when he was reportedly obstructed, leading to clashes between rival groups.

Several workers from both sides sustained injuries, and a few vehicles were damaged in the violence.

In a separate incident, clashes were reported from the Barhampur Assembly constituency in Nagaon district on Friday night.

According to reports, the violence took place at Barchungjar near Chapanala, where a group of BJP workers allegedly vandalised an election office of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and assaulted party workers present there.

The incident triggered retaliation from AJP workers, resulting in further clashes between the two groups.

Several individuals from both sides were injured. Police later reached the spot and brought the situation under control, sources said.

Meanwhile, the AJP has accused BJP workers of instigating the violence, alleging that the attack was pre-planned.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as campaigning continues across the State ahead of polling day.

At the time of filing this report, police had not issued any official statement on the incidents.