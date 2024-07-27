Nagaon Police arrests four ‘spray gang’ members

Raha, July 27: In a significant breakthrough, Nagaon police on Friday successfully apprehended four members of a gang identified as ‘Spray Gang’ involved in a spate of looting residences and rape of women in different corners of Dhing town in the district.

The arrested members of the gang were identified as Muksidul Islam, Azizul, Abul Kasem and Abul Kalam.

According to sources, the operation was conducted at Patia Pathar locality, the hideout of the gang, based on intelligence inputs, which highlighted the police’s effectiveness in tackling organised crimes.

It was revealed the apprehended individuals were also involved in several dacoity-related incidents earlier, posing a serious threat to public safety.

“The arrests send a strong message to criminals that Nagaon police is determined to maintain law and order, making the district a safer place for its residents,” a top police official of the district said.

“So far, we have arrested four persons. The search operation is underway to nab the others in the gang as well,” the official further added.