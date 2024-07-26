'Spray-gang' rapes woman in Nagaon, creates terror as theft increases

Raha, Jul 26:Sensation prevailed in Dhing, Nagaon, following a series of incidents of looting and alleged rape of a woman committed by a gang of thieves identified as the 'Spray-gang'.

According to information, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed at her residence after a gang of unidentified miscreants sprayed chemicals on her while she was asleep at night. The incident took place at Sholgoori Baamgaon in Dhing on Tuesday night.



The victim was later admitted to the hospital for medical care in an unconscious state.



A similar incident of theft was also reported from Naam Doomdoomia village in Dhing on Thursday.



Six members of two families were found unconscious after the spray gang used chemicals on them through ventilation while they were sleeping. They were admitted to Dhing FRU by relatives with the help of 108 services.



Later, two of them shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital in critical condition. However, the thieves failed to loot the homes.



The escalating number of thefts by the spray gang has left the residents of the greater Dhing area feeling insecure and frustrated with the perceived inaction of the police.



Following the rise of such cases and the failure of police to nab the criminals, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dhing unit, along with local people, staged a protest on Thursday demanding immediate action against the gang of spray thieves.

