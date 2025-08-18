Mosque razed, tensions flare on Day 2 of Japoriguri eviction drive in Biswanath

Biswanath, August 18: After a relatively peaceful first day of the state government’s intensive eviction drive to reclaim 175 bighas in Biswanath’s Japoriguri, the second day witnessed tension as evictees got into a minor scuffle with reporters on Monday.

The day began with the administration deploying excavators and backhoe loaders, accompanied by a strong contingent of security forces early in the morning.

Demolition included a mosque in the area along with residential establishments built on village grazing reserve land. According to reports, evictees had urged the administration not to demolish the mosque, citing its religious significance.

Though officials assured that the demand would be conveyed to higher authorities, the mosque was later demolished, leaving many in tears.

“You want eviction, go ahead. But at least spare the mosque – it’s a religious establishment where many pray. The administration, backing the government, has demolished a mosque erected in 1958 and left so many people homeless; how can anyone do such a thing?” said one evictee.

A section of the displaced also charged towards press personnel, prompting police to barricade the eviction site and restrict media access.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his government’s stand that eviction drives against illegal settlers would continue.

“Another day, another clean-up drive... 55 acres of land freed from illegal encroachment in Biswanath, continuing with our crackdown against such illegal settlers. Reiterating our commitment to the people, EVERY INCH OF ASSAM’S LAND WILL BE FREED from the encroachers,” Sarma posted on a microblogging site, on Monday.

On August 17, the administration had deployed 20 excavators and 10 bulldozers to clear about 175 bighas of land in Japoriguri. Around 307 families were affected, many of whom had already vacated following eviction notices served on August 1.

According to officials, the first day of the drive concluded peacefully with no untoward incidents reported from the site.