20 excavators, 10 bulldozers roll in to reclaim 175 bighas in Biswanath's Japoriguri

Biswanath, August 17: The Biswanath district administration, on Sunday, commenced the eviction of 175 bighas of government grazing reserve in Nonke Japoriguri, targeting land reportedly occupied without authorisation.

Around 307 families were affected as the administration deployed 20 excavators and 10 bulldozers to demolish structures in the area.

To ensure the operation proceeded peacefully, the administration divided the site into four zones and deployed over 1,000 police personnel.

Acting on eviction notices issued on August 1, many families had already pulled down houses themselves and moved their belongings.

“The eviction drive is going on peacefully. A total of 309 families had encroached upon 175 bigha of land. Notices were issued to them on August 1 to vacate within 15 days,” District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das said.

He added that all families have already vacated the area, with many dismantling their own houses.

“The remaining houses were demolished by the administration. There was also a large tea garden, which is now being cleared for a future afforestation drive,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, visiting the site, All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) general secretary Kuddus Ali Sarkar alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has been carrying out evictions in an “inhuman manner.”

“We demand an immediate halt to the eviction drive. Unless people are properly rehabilitated, no eviction should take place,” Sarkar said.

Several evictees, who claimed to have been displaced from flood and erosion-hit areas such as Balidubi, said they had purchased portions of the Nonke Japoriguri land at nominal rates nearly 40–45 years ago.





Eviction underway at Japoriguri. (AT Photo)

“We are from Balidubi and had our homes there. But due to severe soil erosion, we lost our homes and had to shift here about 40 years ago. Yes, we know this is government land and we are cooperating with the eviction. But since we are homeless, we want the government to provide us with rehabilitation,” said one evictee, visibly distraught.

He added that they can no longer afford to buy land in the area, as prices have soared. “We could buy land here 40 years ago, but now even a small piece costs around Rs 5 lakh,” he said.

Others expressed concern over their immediate future. “My family will spend the night on the streets. Yesterday, we stayed in an acquaintance’s house as there was a storm, but today, we have to sleep under the open skies,” said another affected resident.

While no specific rehabilitation plan has yet been announced, the families remain hopeful that their appeals for relief will be considered.

The eviction notice also called for the removal of a mosque and a burial ground reportedly located within the encroached land.

With inputs from PTI