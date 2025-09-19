Moran blockade enters fourth day, fuel crisis deepens in Tinsukia

Jorhat, Sept 19: The economic blockade launched by the Moran community on 15 September entered its fourth day on Thursday, paralysing large parts of Upper Assam and pushing Tinsukia district to the brink of a major crisis.

Organised by the All Moran Students Union (AMSU) in association with several other Moran organisations, the agitation seeks Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and inclusion of the community under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protests, which escalated with a massive rally of nearly 20,000 people in Tinsukia town earlier this week, have paralysed the flow of essential commodities including oil, coal, tea and timber.

The blockade has left thousands of goods-laden vehicles stranded along the National Highway at Makum, among them over a thousand petrol and diesel tankers. Several oil and gas processing plants have already been forced to suspend operations.

The fuel crisis has become acute. Reports suggest that around 90 per cent of fuel depots in Tinsukia district have now run dry, leaving public transport crippled and two-wheeler and four-wheeler owners struggling to find petrol and diesel.

A fuel depot owner voiced frustration at the escalating crisis, urging the government to intervene.

"Ninety per cent of depots in the district are out of stock. Oil tankers cannot collect fuel from Oil India, so they remain stranded. Customers are coming to refill, but they are returning empty-handed. If this blockade continues, the government will lose crores in revenue and goods worth vast sums will go to waste. The issue must be resolved through dialogue”, the depot owner said.

Customers echoed the concern, with one saying, “Since the road was blocked, oil has not been delivered. I came straight from work hoping to refuel, but the pump has no stock. I do not know whether I will find oil anywhere else either.”

A petrol pump worker added that no tankers had come for refilling in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the All Moran Students’ Union has hardened its stance, warning that the blockade will continue until the government addresses their core demands—ST status and Sixth Schedule autonomy—are met.

With each passing day, the standoff is tightening its grip on the region, leaving businesses, commuters and households in deep uncertainty.