Moran air show, IIM launch, bridge inauguration mark PM’s Feb-14 Assam visit

Guwahati, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam for the 38th time in the past 11 years on February 14, with engagements scheduled in Upper Assam and Guwahati

The itinerary includes an Indian Air Force (IAF) showcase at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Moran, the inauguration of key infrastructure projects, the launch of electric buses, and a BJP organisational programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister will arrive at Chabua Airport from New Delhi at 7:15 am and proceed to the Chabua airfield before heading to Moran.

“At 10 am, PM Modi will travel from Chabua to Moran and land at the emergency landing field. He will first descend on the highway where we have prepared a stage. Within half an hour, around 16 aircraft will participate, some landing and some taking off, including Rafale and Sukhoi fighter jets,” Sarma told the press at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

Aircraft that participated in the recent IAF air show in Guwahati on November 9, 2025, will also be part of the Moran event. “Some will conduct aerial manoeuvres, while a few fighter jets will land on the highway,” he added.

From Moran, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Guwahati at around 12:30 pm aboard an IAF aircraft. In Guwahati, Modi will inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge that connects Guwahati to North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra River, at around 1–1:15 pm.

“He will also inspect the bridge. The artwork on the bridge gives it an extra dimension. Such bridges are rare in India; it is not just a bridge, but an architectural marvel,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that after the inauguration, the newly constructed bridge will be opened exclusively to pedestrians for 15 days to allow citizens to experience the structure.

“Many people want to see the bridge. If vehicles ply immediately, it may create congestion. From March 1 or 2, vehicular movement will begin. Currently, vehicles can ply via the IIT Guwahati route. The trumpet interchange work at Gauripur will be completed by June,” he said.

Following the bridge inauguration, the Prime Minister will proceed to Lachit Ghat to formally inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati at Bongora in IT City. A data centre at Amingaon will also be inaugurated during the visit.