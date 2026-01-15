Moh Juj draws crowds in Morigaon & Raha despite official ban

Raha, Jan 15: The traditional buffalo fight, Moh Juj, an integral part of the Magh Bihu celebrations, was held on Thursday at Ahotguri in Morigaon district and Deobali in Raha, despite a Supreme Court ban on the event.

While local committees that had officially organised the buffalo fights in previous years stayed away this time, buffalo owners and keepers went ahead with the contests on their own.

No publicity was undertaken, apparently to avoid drawing the attention of the authorities.

However, the charged atmosphere at both venues reflected the strong public enthusiasm surrounding the tradition.

Buffalo owners from nearby villages and distant areas brought their animals to the sites, where they were engaged in fierce bouts amid large gatherings of spectators.

According to sources, at least 15 pairs of buffaloes were pitted against each other at Ahotguri, while 10 pairs took part in fights at Deobali in Raha.

Earlier in the day, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said the culturally significant event is likely to be conducted officially from next year.

“We have not conducted Moh Juj officially this year, but hopefully it will be organised across the state next year,” Hazarika told reporters during a press briefing.

The minister said that although the Assam Assembly has passed a Bill related to Moh Juj, the required assent from President Droupadi Murmu is yet to be received, making it difficult for the government to take a formal decision at this stage.