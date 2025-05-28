Midnight raids in Dhubri: 22 held over citizenship doubts, locals alarmed

Dhubri, May 28: As many as 22 individuals, including alleged Bangladesh nationals and those marked as Doubtful Voters (D-voters), were detained in a late-night operation across various parts of Dhubri district on Tuesday.

The crackdown, carried out under a shroud of secrecy, targeted suspected illegal immigrants.

Police sources said the operation was aimed at identifying foreign nationals residing in the area without valid documents.

All those detained have been taken to the B.N. College police outpost, where they are being held under heightened security.

However, the move has triggered unease among locals and families of those arrested.

Several relatives claimed that some of the detainees had already been declared Indian citizens by the Foreigners Tribunal, while others were either out on bail or awaiting the outcome of their cases.

“This is not just a law and order issue anymore. Innocent people with proper documentation are being harassed. The state must ensure no Indian citizen is victimised in the name of checking illegal immigration,” said a family member of one of the detainees.

Another resident shared that his nephew, picked up in the early hours, had participated in the panchayat elections and was no longer listed as a D-voter after being declared Indian by the tribunal. “Still, he was taken. This is very disturbing,” he said.

In the wake of these allegations, civil society groups and legal activists have urged the government to ensure due process is followed and that wrongful detentions are avoided.

They have also demanded more transparency in the ongoing investigations.

Local citizens have made a collective appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling for clear guidelines to protect genuine Indian citizens from arbitrary action.

Despite rising public concern, Dhubri Police have not yet issued an official statement clarifying the purpose of the operation or the legal steps ahead for those detained.

Interrogations are currently underway, with further developments expected in the coming days.